Hope for QLD Test after potential ‘breakthrough’ for India

A ‘key detail’ announced by the Queensland Chief Health Officer yesterday afternoon has sparked hope the Queensland Test match against India will go ahead.

“Players wouldn’t be confined to their individual rooms; they would be able to move around the hotel,” Courier Mail sports journalist Ben Horne told Mark Levy.

“It sounds like a small thing but that could be quite a big breakthrough in the whole drama because I think the Indians were under the impression they’d be stuck in their rooms.”

Mr Horne said while it was too early to say the Test match would go ahead with certainty, there is a sense of calmness about the situation.

“We haven’t had an official word yet from the Indian Cricket Board or from Cricket Australia that the matter’s been solved, but certainly there’s a bit more hope from Australia’s point of view that things will come out okay.”

Image: Getty Images