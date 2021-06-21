4BC
Hope for Aussies with familial MND

10 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Dominic RoweMND Global Awareness Day
Article image for Hope for Aussies with familial MND

There has been a significant development in Motor Neurone Disease research.

MND Global Awareness Day raises awareness of the insidious disease that shuts down a person’s muscles until they can no longer move, eat and, eventually, breathe.

Researcher Professor Dominic Rowe told Ray Hadley “there have been quite a few developments” in research.

“Over the next six months, we actually have some gene therapies coming into the clinic for people with familial MND.

“So for the first time, we have the chance to perhaps delay the onset of MND in people who’ve inherited … and to dramatically improve their survival.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
CharityHealthNews
