Homicide squad called in after two people found dead in apartment

Two people have been found dead at an apartment on the Gold Coast.

Police were called to the apartment bloc just before 10.30am this morning, where they found a 53-year-old man deceased.

A 48-year-old woman was also found at the residence a short time later.

Police have cordoned off the area, while homicide detectives move in to investigate.

Nine News reporter Mackenzie Colahan crossed to Scott Emerson on the latest.

“It’s still very much an ongoing investigation, police from the mobile forensic unit have just arrived on scene.”

It’s understood a woman lived at the address.

In a statement this afternoon, police said they are investigating the sudden death of a man and suspicious death of a woman.

Around 10.20am, police were called to a Labrador Street unit after a 53-year-old man was located deceased.

Initial investigations indicate that the man’s death is not suspicious.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine reporter Mackenzie Colahan, Twitter