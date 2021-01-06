Homicide investigation commenced in Wynnum

Police are appealing for information from the public after a homicide investigation surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Wynnum commenced.

At around 12.15pm, police were called to a Ronald Street property after the body of a man aged in his 40s was located.

A crime scene has been declared with scientific officers in attendance.

Police are seeking any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage from the area overnight as well as information from anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in Ronald Street.