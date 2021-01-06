4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Homicide investigation commenced in Wynnum

11 hours ago
4BC News
QPSWynnum
Article image for Homicide investigation commenced in Wynnum

Police are appealing for information from the public after a homicide investigation surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Wynnum commenced. 

At around 12.15pm, police were called to a Ronald Street property after the body of a man aged in his 40s was located.

A crime scene has been declared with scientific officers in attendance.

Police are seeking any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage from the area overnight as well as information from anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity in Ronald Street.

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873