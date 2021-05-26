4BC
Homelessness hits ‘crisis point’ amid competitive rent spike

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Katherine McKernan
Article image for Homelessness hits ‘crisis point’ amid competitive rent spike

All levels of government are under pressure to collaborate on a management strategy to address a national homelessness surge hitting ‘crisis point’.

Many working adults are becoming priced out of the rental and buying markets as vacant properties comprise less than one per cent in many areas.

Deputy Chair of Homelessness Australia Katherine McKernan told Deborah Knight rent has increased threefold in some areas.

Ms McKernan said NSW alone requires 5000 new social houses every year for the next 10 years to meet current demand.

“We do need all levels of government to come together and look at the long-term investment in social housing, but also looking at options to manage the current situation as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the state of the housing market 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
News
