4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Home refurnished for mother, carer..

Home refurnished for mother, carer and listener in need

42 mins ago
Deborah Knight
random acts of kindnessSOFAS by ROSS Q
Article image for Home refurnished for mother, carer and listener in need

A Deborah Knight listener in dire need of some help at home has had her unvoiced plea answered.

Nisha became husband Desmond’s full-time carer 12 years ago when he was left brain injured after a pushbike accident.

Their son, John, explained how his mum always put his dad and family first, which sadly meant the house fell to ruin.

With Desmond recently passing away, the family have faced significant legal and financial difficulties, leading John to reach out to his mum’s favourite radio show.

“Mum was sleeping on a mattress on the floor while dad had a bed to himself, and now that room’s all bare, empty.”

Ross Quigley, owner of Sofas By Ross Q and sponsor of Afternoons with Deborah Knight, has generously offered to help out the best way he knows how.

“We can set her up with a nice new lounge suite … and we’ve also got a few little things hanging about here – some paintings and bits of art – if she wants to pick something out there … and maybe even a rug to go under it!”

Press PLAY below to the heartwarming story

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873