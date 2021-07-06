Home Affairs Minister tips no Queensland lockdowns on the horizon

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews and Spencer Howson are tipping Queensland won’t see another lockdown before the month is out.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is due to fly to Tokyo on July 21 to see the state’s 2032 Olympic bid through.

But Ms Palaszczuk says she won’t leave the country if Queensland’s coronavirus defences deteriorate.

Karen Andrews: “Quite frankly, to say she won’t go if there’s a lockdown, when she’s actually responsible for determining whether the state locks down, is just nonsense.” Spencer Howson: “That’s bizarre, isn’t it? “If she does want to go, she doesn’t call a lockdown, no matter how many cases there might be that week! “There’ll be no lockdown on July 21st, which is when she needs to be in Tokyo! Karen Andrews: “Well, maybe that’s something we can look forward to…”

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images