4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Home Affairs Minister tips no Queensland lockdowns on the horizon

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
covid-19lockdown
Article image for Home Affairs Minister tips no Queensland lockdowns on the horizon

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews and Spencer Howson are tipping Queensland won’t see another lockdown before the month is out. 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is due to fly to Tokyo on July 21 to see the state’s 2032 Olympic bid through.

But Ms Palaszczuk says she won’t leave the country if Queensland’s coronavirus defences deteriorate.

Karen Andrews: “Quite frankly, to say she won’t go if there’s a lockdown, when she’s actually responsible for determining whether the state locks down, is just nonsense.”

Spencer Howson: “That’s bizarre, isn’t it?

“If she does want to go, she doesn’t call a lockdown, no matter how many cases there might be that week!

“There’ll be no lockdown on July 21st, which is when she needs to be in Tokyo!

Karen Andrews: “Well, maybe that’s something we can look forward to…”

Press PLAY below to hear the Home Affairs Minister get fired up over Ms Palaszczuk’s ‘absolute hypocrisy’

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Spencer Howson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873