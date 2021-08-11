Home Affairs Minister suggests ‘work to be done’ for climate change tech 

The federal government has underlined a focus on emergent electricity technologies in its response to the latest IPCC report on climate change.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Neil Breen there’s still hurdles to be passed in the industry.

“I think what we’ve got to do is be mindful of the work that needs to be done.

“Angus Taylor is doing great work … looking at various other technologies – how else can we start to generate electricity and there are other options.

“We need to look at how we can make them commercial so it’s not a skyrocketing cost, particularly for our pensioners.”

The federal government maintains Australia is on track to meet its Paris Agreement emission reduction targets.

“Australia does a fair bit of heavy lifting, I’ve got to say,” Ms Andrews continued.

“We’re doing what we said we would do.”

