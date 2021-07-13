Home Affairs Minister stands by citizenship process that saw Wallaby veteran rejected

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has backed the governments process for granting citizenship that rejected veteran Wallaby Quade Cooper.

Despite playing 70 tests for the Wallabies and completing high school in Australia, the 33-year-old who was born in New Zealand, has been denied citizenship and it is unclear why.

Ms Andrews defended the governments process, saying the government has to ensure all requirements are filled out.

“Granting Citizenship on someone is not a decision the government ever takes lightly,” she told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast.

“We need to make sure that they are going through the right processes, there’s certainly opportunity for individuals if they have a case for review they can go through that process.

“We do ask people to provide all the information that is asked of them so that we have an opportunity to assess their application properly.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview below

Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images