4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Home Affairs Minister puts social..

Home Affairs Minister puts social media under the microscope

34 mins ago
Neil Breen
afpASIOKaren AndrewsSocial Media
Article image for Home Affairs Minister puts social media under the microscope

Technology and social media are the latest focus in the Home Affairs portfolio, with tech giants called to examine how they’re enabling criminal activity. 

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Neil Breen in particular, encryption tools on social media are problematic.

“It’s all well and good to be focused on privacy, and that is clearly an important issue for law-abiding citizens, but where you’ve got end-to-end encryption, it actually assists the criminals because it gives them a level of invisibility.

“It’s making it more difficult for the likes of ASIO and AFP to do the work that they need to do to keep as all safe.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873