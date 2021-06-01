Home Affairs Minister puts social media under the microscope

Technology and social media are the latest focus in the Home Affairs portfolio, with tech giants called to examine how they’re enabling criminal activity.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told Neil Breen in particular, encryption tools on social media are problematic.

“It’s all well and good to be focused on privacy, and that is clearly an important issue for law-abiding citizens, but where you’ve got end-to-end encryption, it actually assists the criminals because it gives them a level of invisibility.

“It’s making it more difficult for the likes of ASIO and AFP to do the work that they need to do to keep as all safe.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview