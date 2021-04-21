Home Affairs Minister issues warning to travellers exploiting border loophole

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews is warning Australians not to exploit the New Zealand bubble for further travel.

While Australia has strict border restrictions on outgoing passengers, New Zealand does not.

Ray pointed out travellers could exploit the New Zealand travel bubble to access international flights across the ditch.

“I would encourage people not to take that approach to their travel,” Ms Andrews told Ray Hadley.

“New Zealand is not the gateway to the world.”

Ms Andrews said returning to Australia will be difficult after using New Zealand as a back door.

“They will have to go through the whole COVID testing regime, they will be required to quarantine at their own cost in Australia.

“Quite frankly, there are limited flights and they may have a whole heap of trouble getting back.”

Image: Getty