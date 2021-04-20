Hollywood takes a chance to go ‘full Aussie’ in new Mortal Kombat film

Australian actor Josh Lawson is relishing the opportunity to bring an authentically Aussie character to life in a fantasy world.

Starring as Kano in Mortal Kombat, Mr Lawson told Deborah Knight he’s gone “full Aussie” in the new movie based on the fighting game franchise.

“I dial it up to 11 … they really let me make it my own.

“It was written by an American, and of course they don’t really … get our Aussie sayings.

“There was lots of little Aussie-isms I was able to put into the film, and it does make it feel specific to us.”

Mr Lawson also welcomed the improv as a chance to understand the character he plays better.

“You don’t often get to play stuff that you haven’t done before … so I’m really grateful that they took a chance with me in this film, because I probably wouldn’t have.”

