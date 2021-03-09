Hollywood down under: Queensland sets the stage for new romantic comedy

Hollywood superstars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be coming to Queensland later this year for a big budget blockbuster.

They are starring in romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise with filming to take place in the Whitsundays, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said it will generate more than 270 jobs, as well as $47 million injected into the local economy and showcasing “iconic Australian locations” on the big screen.

The film is set in Bali, but Mr Fletcher said it will still show off Queensland.

“I think when people see how beautiful the settings are and where it’s being filmed, a lot of people will want to come to the Whitsundays and it will bing a lot of economic activity to Australia.”

