4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hollywood down under: Queensland sets the stage for new romantic comedy

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
George ClooneyJulia Robertspaul fletcher
Article image for Hollywood down under: Queensland sets the stage for new romantic comedy

Hollywood superstars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will be coming to Queensland later this year for a big budget blockbuster.

They are starring in romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise with filming to take place in the Whitsundays, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said it will generate more than 270 jobs, as well as $47 million injected into the local economy and showcasing “iconic Australian locations” on the big screen.

The film is set in Bali, but Mr Fletcher said it will still show off Queensland.

“I think when people see how beautiful the settings are and where it’s being filmed, a lot of people will want to come to the Whitsundays and it will bing a lot of economic activity to Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentInvestingLifestyleMoneyNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873