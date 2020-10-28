‘Historic’ High Court appointment raises fears of politicisation

Federal court judges Simon Steward and Jacqueline Gleeson have been promoted to the High Court by the Morrison Government.

The Australian‘s legal affairs reporter Nicola Berkovic told Scott Emerson Justice Gleeson’s appointment is a “historic” one.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had the child of a former High Court justice follow in their parent’s footsteps onto our High Court.”

The two “black letter” appointments will secure a conservative majority.

“It is very significant in terms of the direction of our High Court. There’s perhaps a little bit of soul searching going on.

“There’s some consternation among some lawyers that we’re straying away from merit-based appointments, and … becoming slightly more politicised.”

