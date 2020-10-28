4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Historic’ High Court appointment raises..

‘Historic’ High Court appointment raises fears of politicisation

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
high courtNicola Berkovic

Federal court judges Simon Steward and Jacqueline Gleeson have been promoted to the High Court by the Morrison Government.

The Australian‘s legal affairs reporter Nicola Berkovic told Scott Emerson Justice Gleeson’s appointment is a “historic” one.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had the child of a former High Court justice follow in their parent’s footsteps onto our High Court.”

The two “black letter” appointments will secure a conservative majority.

“It is very significant in terms of the direction of our High Court. There’s perhaps a little bit of soul searching going on.

“There’s some consternation among some lawyers that we’re straying away from merit-based appointments, and … becoming slightly more politicised.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLawNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873