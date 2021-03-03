Historic Brisbane Ekka misconduct uncovered

Ray Hadley has this morning heard listener Allan’s unscrupulous cheating in an Ekka competition.

After hearing Ray’s Producer Andrew Lucas, as a 13-year-old, won the Easter Show for his chocolate cake, Allan came forward with a weighty confessional email.

“I’m a qualified pastry cook,” Ray read. “In my first year apprenticeship at the age of 16, I entered the Ekka Royal Brisbane Show in the mid ’80s with a chocolate sponge cake.

“I won the gong, a blue ribbon and $15 first prize.

“Ray, this admission comes today after many agonising years… It was a White Wings packet mix.”

Ray later heard another listener confess a similar cake mix entry.

“Well there you go, it seems to be rampant among these regional shows,” said Ray.

