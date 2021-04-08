4BC
‘His leadership will be sorely missed’: JT weighs in on Jake Friend’s retirement

5 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Article image for ‘His leadership will be sorely missed’: JT weighs in on Jake Friend’s retirement

Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston says Jake Friend can be “extremely proud” of what he has achieved after he announced his immediate retirement from NRL.

Speaking during his regular segment on Wide World of Sports he said Friend played in “arguably the toughest position”.

“Very unfortunate news for Friendy, but he can be extremely proud of what he has been able to achieve in the game,” he told Peter Psaltis.

“He’s done it all in the game.

“He is an integral part of that Roosters club, played a lot of games for them, premiership games.

“His leadership will be sorely missed.

“He put his head where people wouldn’t put their feet – a wonderful player, a wonderful leader.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Photo by Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

 

EntertainmentLifestyleRugby LeagueSports
