High testing rates encouraging signs for south-east Queenslanders

There are encouraging signs for south-east Queensland, but with health authorities praising the community with record numbers of testing.

But they say it’s too early to say if the lockdown will be lifted on Sunday.

16 new community cases were recorded in Queensland today, all linked to the existing Indooroopilly cluster, four who were infectious in the community.

More than 52,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Professor Nigel McMillan from the Menzies Health Institute said authorities may need another couple of days.

“If tomorrow’s figures are lower, and Saturday’s lower, we will be looking at a pretty good spot for lockdown, but I probably think we might need 2-3 more days perhaps for us to come out of lockdown if those numbers don’t change of course then we are going to get a longer lockdown,” he explained on 4BC Drive.

“But we are in a good spot I think.”

He said the number to look out for is those in the community while infectious.

Chief Heath Officer Dr Jeanette Young said in the press conference today they would “see how we go” over the coming days to see if restrictions could be lifted on Sunday.

She said the numbers were encouraging.

