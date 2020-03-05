4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

High school closed after student contracts coronavirus

11 hours ago
National Nine News
coronavirusEpping Boys High

A school in Sydney’s north has been forcibly closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus.

A 16-year-old at Epping Boys High was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday night with his family alerting the school.

Authorities immediately announced the school would be closed for Friday, telling staff and students to self-isolate over the weekend.

It gives health workers time to identify anyone who had direct contact with the Year 11 student and to develop a containment strategy.

It’s believed the boy caught the disease from someone who has already been identified by authorities.

There are now 25 cases of the disease in New South Wales.

 

National Nine News
AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.