High school closed after student contracts coronavirus
A school in Sydney’s north has been forcibly closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus.
A 16-year-old at Epping Boys High was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday night with his family alerting the school.
Authorities immediately announced the school would be closed for Friday, telling staff and students to self-isolate over the weekend.
It gives health workers time to identify anyone who had direct contact with the Year 11 student and to develop a containment strategy.
It’s believed the boy caught the disease from someone who has already been identified by authorities.
There are now 25 cases of the disease in New South Wales.