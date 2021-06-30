‘High-risk time’: Healthcare workers exhausted, running on empty

Healthcare workers are feeling exhausted and “running on empty” amid the unrelenting pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union secretary Beth Mohle said it had been an exhausting time since the pandemic started.

“My biggest concern right now health workers and aged care workers are really running on empty, because of the pressure we have been under during the pandemic,” she told Bill McDonald filling in on 4BC Drive.

“This is a really high-risk time for us right now because of that exhaustion.”

She said the effort and dedication from everyone in the system has been remarkable, but the workload was very high.

“They also have’t been able to be relieved for appropriate leave and the like, because of the pressure on the system.”

The historical, underlying problems in the healthcare system were being exposed, she said.

Image: iStock