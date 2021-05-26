High-end retailers finding new ways to reach customers

High-end retailers are finding new ways to reach customers by increasingly seeking out “pop-up store” options.

Retail expert at QUT, Professor Gary Mortimer, said it was a smart move.

“We are seeing a move by luxury retailers into the pop up retail game,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So pop up retail ends or be you see them pop-up in the middle of a shopping mall, the might be handcrafted material, low cost products, they’re one minute and gone the next.

“Down the Gold Coast, Louis Vuitton opened a pop-up shop in the middle of the Pacific Fair Plaza it worked really, really well and they are proposing they pack that shop up and move it to other centres in other remote areas.

“Really, really smart move.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full segment