‘He’s trying to be a leader’: Djokovic’s quarantine requests defended

Todd Woodbridge has spoken in defence of Novak Djokovic’s infamous proposals sent to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.

“He’s trying to be a leader of the players,” he told Neil Breen.

“He’s obviously well-respected as a winner.”

Woodbridge said the letter was more a list of requests than demands.

But he conceded the suggestions were too lofty to be implemented.

“It was pretty obvious a lot of them were never going to be met.”

Image: TPN/Getty Images