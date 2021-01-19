‘He’s trying to be a leader’: Djokovic’s quarantine requests defended
Todd Woodbridge has spoken in defence of Novak Djokovic’s infamous proposals sent to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.
“He’s trying to be a leader of the players,” he told Neil Breen.
“He’s obviously well-respected as a winner.”
Woodbridge said the letter was more a list of requests than demands.
But he conceded the suggestions were too lofty to be implemented.
“It was pretty obvious a lot of them were never going to be met.”
Image: TPN/Getty Images