4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘He’s his own man’: Friend of David Fifita opens up about million-dollar offer

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
brisbane broncosDavid FifitaPayne Haasrugby league featured

The Broncos are sticking by teammate David Fifita amid million-dollar contract offers from the Gold Coast Titans.

Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas is a close friend of Fifita, and told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he hasn’t tried to sway his decision to accept or reject the $1.25 million offer to switch clubs.

“There’s only so much you can say.

“At the end of the day, he’s his own man, and I’m sure he’ll make the best decision for him and his family.

“I’m happy either way: obviously I want him to stay at the Broncos ’cause he’s one of my best mates, but it’s his decision.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873