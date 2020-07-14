‘He’s his own man’: Friend of David Fifita opens up about million-dollar offer

The Broncos are sticking by teammate David Fifita amid million-dollar contract offers from the Gold Coast Titans.

Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas is a close friend of Fifita, and told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he hasn’t tried to sway his decision to accept or reject the $1.25 million offer to switch clubs.

“There’s only so much you can say.

“At the end of the day, he’s his own man, and I’m sure he’ll make the best decision for him and his family.

“I’m happy either way: obviously I want him to stay at the Broncos ’cause he’s one of my best mates, but it’s his decision.”

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website