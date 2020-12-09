4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘He’s doing everything’: Candice..

‘He’s doing everything’: Candice Warner weighs in on David Warner’s recovery

2 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Candice WarnerDavid WarnerTest cricket
Article image for ‘He’s doing everything’: Candice Warner weighs in on David Warner’s recovery

David Warner has thrown himself fully into his recovery effort, ruled out of the first Test due to a groin injury.

David’s wife and Wide World of Sports summer co-host Candice Warner told Peter Psaltis her husband had desperately hoped to be back on the field for the first Test, and is now setting his sights on the Boxing Day Test.

“From sport cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, physio, chiro, infrared sauna – even walking around with technically designed core shorts – there isn’t anything he hasn’t been doing.

“I think he’s seen almost everyone except for a witch doctor!”

Click PLAY below to hear Candice’s comments in full

 

Peter Psaltis
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873