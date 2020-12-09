‘He’s doing everything’: Candice Warner weighs in on David Warner’s recovery

David Warner has thrown himself fully into his recovery effort, ruled out of the first Test due to a groin injury.

David’s wife and Wide World of Sports summer co-host Candice Warner told Peter Psaltis her husband had desperately hoped to be back on the field for the first Test, and is now setting his sights on the Boxing Day Test.

“From sport cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, physio, chiro, infrared sauna – even walking around with technically designed core shorts – there isn’t anything he hasn’t been doing.

“I think he’s seen almost everyone except for a witch doctor!”

