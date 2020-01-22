‘He’s been excellent’: Former Australian cricket coach says Glenn Maxwell shoe-in for next ODI series

Former Australian cricket coach, Darren Lehmann says Glenn Maxwell is almost certain to be selected for Australia’s next One-Day International series against South Africa.

Maxwell was left out of the ODI squad which toured India, despite his undoubted capabilities.

The all-rounder previously pulled out of the nation’s Twenty20 International squad and took a mental health break from the game late last year.

Lehmann, who is currently coaching the Brisbane Heat in the BBL, tells Mark Levy that Maxwell was recovering mentally when the squad was selected.

“He was just coming back from that when they picked that side.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll pick him for the next series and against New Zealand.

“He’s been excellent.”

Australia’s limited overs tour of South Africa beings on February 21 with three T20 Internationals.

Image: Getty/Jason McCawley