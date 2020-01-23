4BC
He’s back! Ken Sutcliffe returns to Wide World of Sports

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Ken Sutcliffe

The long-time host of the TV show Wide World of Sports, Ken Sutcliffe, is returning, but this time his voice will be heard on radio!

Ken announced his retirement in 2016 after more than 30 years with Wide World of Sports, but he’s back and will be joining Mark Levy for ‘Kenny’s corner’ every Thursday night.

He says Wide World of Sports was responsible for shining a light on a lot of minor sports.

“Sport is the be-all and end-all for a lot of people, but at the end of the day it’s just sport.

“If you can have a bit of fun with it and at the same time engrossing and getting amongst it with the champions… I think a combination of both makes you feel pretty good.”

