‘He’s an absolute joke’: Graham Richardson slams Barnaby Joyce’s leadership intentions

Former Labor Senator Graham Richardson has slammed Barnaby Joyce’s intention to challenge the Nationals leadership.

The Nationals will meet on Tuesday to decide who will replace Senator McKenzie as Deputy Leader, with rumours circulating Michael McCormack’s role could be under threat as well.

Former Nationals’ leader Barnaby Joyce has said he will run for leadership of the party if a spill is triggered.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan says he will support Barnaby Joyce as leader and has offered his resignation to Mr McCormack.

National Political Editor Michael Pachi tells Brooke Corte support for My Joyce within the party is unclear.

“Some people are saying he’s got the numbers, others are saying he won’t quite get there.

“If Barnaby gets close to toppling Michael McCormack, and Michael McCormack survives, his authority is clearly going to be diminished.”

But Mr Richardson tells Ben Fordham that Mr Joyce is not fit to lead.

“This is a bloke who’s made a joke of his life for the last two years.

“He’s just an absolute joke, some would say a sick joke.

“I think if you give him the leadership again you’re treating the public with scant respect.”

