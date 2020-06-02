‘He’s a two-faced coward’: Paul Gallen tears into Mark Carroll over Bronson Xerri comments

Paul Gallen and Mark Carroll have engaged in a war of words, after Carroll accused Gallen of defending alleged drug cheat Bronson Xerri.

Cronulla Sharks young gun Bronson Xerri was indefinitely suspended by the NRL last week after failing an ASADA drug test in November 2019.

Mark ‘Spud’ Carroll called into Drive with Mark Levy to blast the Sharks centre, drawing former Cronulla captain Paul Gallen into the debate.

“I can’t believe this kid did this, and now Gallen wants to back him? Are you cracking jokes?

“If you want to take drugs, you don’t play our game – simple as that.”

Paul Gallen hit back at the comments, telling Mark Levy not only has he never defended Bronson Xerri or his actions, but resented Spud’s comparison with Gallen’s own 2011 drug scandal.

“It was a club-run program. The players were duped and doped.

“I was one of sixteen players to have pleaded guilty, and I’ll bet you that goose couldn’t name another two or three other players.

“I just think he’s a two-faced coward.”

Click PLAY below to hear his full response (warning: strong language)

Gallen told Mark while he doesn’t want to defend players who have made the wrong choice, breaches should be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

“The thing that frustrated me about your column … is trying to compare it to what happened at Cronulla in 2011 – they’re chalk and cheese.”

He argued the NRL’s drug education and testing regime should’ve been more than enough to deter Xerri.

“Fingers crossed he comes out of it healthy, but he will pay a huge price for what’s happened, I’ve got no doubt.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview