4BC
‘He’s a bum’: ARL Commission member Kate Jones told to ditch Payne Haas

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
arlKate JonesNRLPayne Haas
Article image for ‘He’s a bum’: ARL Commission member Kate Jones told to ditch Payne Haas

Neil Breen has told Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) member Kate Jones to ensure Payne Haas receives a harsh penalty for intimidating police. 

Kate Jones joined the ARLC late last year after retiring from politics in September.

“I was really pleased to see him come out on the weekend and own up to the fact that look, clearly, he’s had some awful trauma in his family in the last six months,” said Ms Jones.

“We all have, Kate,” said Neil. “I have zero sympathy for him.

“I think he’s a bum and I think you should rub him out for half a season.”

But Ms Jones couldn’t comment on the details of the investigation into Haas’s behaviour.

“Obviously I can’t prejudice that investigation,” she said.

“They’ve certainly done a very thorough job.

“My understanding is the Integrity Unit will hand down the penalty that he will face.

“As you say, he failed, Breenie.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Neil Breen
Rugby LeagueSports
