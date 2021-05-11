‘Heroic’ Aussie shoemaker takes uggly battle to US Supreme Court

An independent Australian shoemaker is up for more than USD $3 million in fines and legal fees, but his fight is not yet over.

Eddie Oygur was sued in 2016 by US brand Deckers, who own the trademark ‘UGG’ in the States, over the importation of only 13 pairs of boots.

After losing an appeal, his legal team are taking the battle to the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Nick Xenophon has appealed again to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Attorney-General Michaelia Cash to intervene in the case.

He told Deborah Knight Oygur is fighting not just for himself, but for all Aussie ugg boot makers.

“It’s tough for him, [but] he is just a champion bloke.

“This is a man who migrated as a kid from Turkey, and he’s standing up for Australia’s interests … in a way that’s been quite heroic.

“If we could win this case, it could literally create thousands of Australian jobs because … there’d be a premium on buying Australian-made ugg boots.”

Image: Getty