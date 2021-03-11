4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Here’s what you can expect at Brisbane’s Rage Cage smash room!

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Here’s what you can expect at Brisbane’s Rage Cage smash room!

Ever heard of a smash room?

Brisbane’s Rage Cage Smash Room is a “destruction services provider” where you can take out your frustration or stress.

Scott Emerson spoke to owner of the Rage Cage Smash Room, Matt Pendragon, on the show today to hear more about it.

He said there were sometimes some “very weird” requests, and apparently a microwave is the hardest thing to smash.

“We give everyone a spiel that a general smash comes with a milk crate full of stuff to smash that will be a variety of cups, saucers, bottles, all kinds of random stuff.”

And then there’s the smash rooms.

Click PLAY below to hear the chat

Here’s what it entails:

Images: Rage Cage Smash Room

 

Scott Emerson
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873