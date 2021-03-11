Here’s what you can expect at Brisbane’s Rage Cage smash room!

Ever heard of a smash room?

Brisbane’s Rage Cage Smash Room is a “destruction services provider” where you can take out your frustration or stress.

Scott Emerson spoke to owner of the Rage Cage Smash Room, Matt Pendragon, on the show today to hear more about it.

He said there were sometimes some “very weird” requests, and apparently a microwave is the hardest thing to smash.

“We give everyone a spiel that a general smash comes with a milk crate full of stuff to smash that will be a variety of cups, saucers, bottles, all kinds of random stuff.”

And then there’s the smash rooms.

