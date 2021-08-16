Hefty fine for Brisbane café chain caught underpaying staff

The owner of one of Brisbane’s largest café chains has been caught ripping off young staff.

New Zealand-born Hamish Russell Alexander Watson, owner of the Café 63 brand, and his company 63 Racecourse Rd Pty Ltd, have been fined a total $170,000 for insisting staff receive a slice of their wages in food and drinks.

The 60-year-old Kangaroo Point man has been ordered to pay $40,000 and the company he solely owns to pay $130,000 by Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Jarrett.

Image: Cafe 63 / Facebook