‘Heartless, stupid’ Labor MP questions state funeral for Bob Fulton

A NSW MP has come under fire for insensitively requesting the government put forward the business case for NRL Immortal Bob Fulton’s state funeral.

Shadow Minister for Sport and Recreation Lynda Voltz suggested it was unfair Fulton would receive a state funeral after Tommy Raudonikis was only given a memorial at the SCG.

The Daily Telegraph published comments by Ms Voltz on Saturday:

“The Premier should be laying down her reasons and presenting the business case on how she made the decision,” she said. “You should have some guidelines and if the Premier is going to divert from guidelines there should be a reason behind that.”

Ray Hadley was taken aback by the comments, slamming Ms Voltz for her brazen attitude.

“The business case?” he asked. “We’re dealing with the passing of someone.”

“I mean, what a heartless, stupid woman.

“Take off your head, Lynda and put on a pumpkin!”

Ray said Ms Voltz’s comments will become another reason why “Labor will be consigned to Opposition”.

“They are devoid of any brains or sense of decorum if they agree with the sentiments of this woman.”

The NSW government will livestream the service on Friday, June 4 at 10.30am, which can be viewed here.