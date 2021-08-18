4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Heartbroken family of catfishing victim ‘..

Heartbroken family of catfishing victim ‘still waiting for justice’

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
catfishingRenae Marsden
Article image for Heartbroken family of catfishing victim ‘still waiting for justice’

The parents of Sydney woman Renae Marsden, who was catfished by her ‘friend’, continue to fight for catfishing to be made illegal.

Renae Marsden took her own life in 2013 after an SMS relationship with a fake persona ended.

The 20-year-old was in an 18-month-long relationship with a man named Brayden Spiteri, who was supposedly in prison. But during the coronial inquest into Marsden’s death, it was revealed “Brayden” was, in fact, an alias created by Renae’s ‘friend’ Camilla.

Although the NSW Attorney-General says coercive control laws will be able to outlaw catfishing, Mark and Teresa Marsden told Deborah Knight they don’t think it goes far enough.

“We’re still waiting for justice.

“They’re moving pretty slow.”

The family have started a petition to outlaw catfishing.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: File image

Deborah Knight
LawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873