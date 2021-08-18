Heartbroken family of catfishing victim ‘still waiting for justice’

The parents of Sydney woman Renae Marsden, who was catfished by her ‘friend’, continue to fight for catfishing to be made illegal.

Renae Marsden took her own life in 2013 after an SMS relationship with a fake persona ended.

The 20-year-old was in an 18-month-long relationship with a man named Brayden Spiteri, who was supposedly in prison. But during the coronial inquest into Marsden’s death, it was revealed “Brayden” was, in fact, an alias created by Renae’s ‘friend’ Camilla.

Although the NSW Attorney-General says coercive control laws will be able to outlaw catfishing, Mark and Teresa Marsden told Deborah Knight they don’t think it goes far enough.

“We’re still waiting for justice.

“They’re moving pretty slow.”

The family have started a petition to outlaw catfishing.

