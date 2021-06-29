4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Heartbreak and disenchantment’ for Gold Coast tourism operators

3 hours ago
Bill McDonald
gold coast
Article image for ‘Heartbreak and disenchantment’ for Gold Coast tourism operators

The Gold Coast tourism industry is feeling heartbroken as the state’s short, sharp lockdown dashes hopes of a recovery amid the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan said in the lead-up to the school holidays, occupancy was at 70 per cent.

“It’s quite surreal and extraordinary and I think I can summarise any tourism operator that’s listening at the moment I think that feeling of heartbreak and disenchantment is very strong,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“It will be challenging but I think for all of us we are respecting the health advice, we want to get this lockdown done as quickly and as swiftly as possible and then hopefully try and salvage what’s left of the school holidays.”

She said they were hoping the lockdown would end on Friday.

The Gold Coast Marathon, due to be held this weekend, has been cancelled.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: iStock 

Bill McDonald
LifestyleNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873