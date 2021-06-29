‘Heartbreak and disenchantment’ for Gold Coast tourism operators

The Gold Coast tourism industry is feeling heartbroken as the state’s short, sharp lockdown dashes hopes of a recovery amid the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan said in the lead-up to the school holidays, occupancy was at 70 per cent.

“It’s quite surreal and extraordinary and I think I can summarise any tourism operator that’s listening at the moment I think that feeling of heartbreak and disenchantment is very strong,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“It will be challenging but I think for all of us we are respecting the health advice, we want to get this lockdown done as quickly and as swiftly as possible and then hopefully try and salvage what’s left of the school holidays.”

She said they were hoping the lockdown would end on Friday.

The Gold Coast Marathon, due to be held this weekend, has been cancelled.

