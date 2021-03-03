4BC
Healthcare arrives to Goondiwindi properties by the skies

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Healthcare arrives to Goondiwindi properties by the skies

Goondiwindi residents are now able to access medications from their local Terry White Chemmart via air deliveries. 

Australian company Swoop Aero has begun using drones to deliver prescription and over-the-counter medicine to people living in remote areas.

“It’s basically as simple as you get an SMS to say it’s on its way, it’s going to arrive at this time [and] you know it’s going to drop off your supplies in your front yard on your driveway there,” Swoop Aero CEO Eric Peck told Neil Breen

Mr Peck said the drones are “basically flying robots”.

“They … fly themselves but we’ve always got a human there watching what’s going on.”

But Mr Peck estimated Brisbanites will have to wait around 18 months to two years to see their medication air-delivered.

“Initially our focus has always been on enabling better access to healthcare for everyone.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
