Health restrictions ‘doing damage’ to Queensland’s tourism brand

Tourism operators have welcomed the fall of the Queensland border, but the retention of capacity restrictions will slow their recovery.

Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan told Scott Emerson the ongoing public health restrictions prohibit all sorts of businesses from operating at the necessary capacity.

Extraordinary wait times to board a boat ride or be seated in a restaurant “does some damage to the tourist brand of Queensland”, he said.

“We’ve got to start to have a look at that whole pipeline in the tourism industry.

“Just opening the airports is a great step … but it’s not fixed yet.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty