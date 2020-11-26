4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Health restrictions ‘doing damage’ to Queensland’s tourism brand

10 hours ago
Scott Emerson
bernie hoganHospitalityQLD Tourismrestrictions
Article image for Health restrictions ‘doing damage’ to Queensland’s tourism brand

Tourism operators have welcomed the fall of the Queensland border, but the retention of capacity restrictions will slow their recovery.

Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan told Scott Emerson the ongoing public health restrictions prohibit all sorts of businesses from operating at the necessary capacity.

Extraordinary wait times to board a boat ride or be seated in a restaurant “does some damage to the tourist brand of Queensland”, he said.

“We’ve got to start to have a look at that whole pipeline in the tourism industry.

“Just opening the airports is a great step … but it’s not fixed yet.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
NewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873