4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Health Minister tells why Brisbane’s lockdown is only 3 days

8 hours ago
Luke Grant
brisbanelockdown
Article image for Health Minister tells why Brisbane’s lockdown is only 3 days

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has explained the current three-day lockdown has been implemented in an effort to assist contact tracers.

Ms D’Ath said the short window will allow Queensland Health “to trace, to test, and also to get people who are symptomatic in the community getting tests and getting their results back.”

Ms D’Ath said the situation is being reassessed on an ongoing hourly basis and therefore, she could not say whether the lockdown would definitely be lifted on Monday.

“There’s a lot of hypotheticals,” she told Luke Grant.

“Best case scenario, we get to 6pm on Monday and we’ve had no additional community cases and it means we can start moving out of restrictions much quicker.

“Worst case scenario, we’re seeing broad community transmission and looking at everything that could be in between.

“It’s not just about the numbers of cases; it’s also about whether we can trace every one of those, whether there’s seeding happening.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview.

Luke Grant
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873