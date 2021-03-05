Health Minister sets record straight on ‘misreporting’ of worker’s reaction to COVID-19 jab

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath says the woman who was treated for an adverse reaction after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 jab on the Gold Coast yesterday was not in intensive care.

She said the Gold Coast health care worker was treated immediately and recovered quite quickly.

There were earlier reports she was in ICU.

“In this case there was some misreporting,” she told Scott Emerson.

“There were a lot of reports last night that this lady was in ICU, she wasn’t. In fact when that hit the news last night she was sitting at home quite bemused at seeing that being run.

“She did have an allergic reaction, which is serious. She also had a history of anaphylactic reaction, she put that on her paperwork, and consequently she was monitored more closely, for longer.

“She recovered quite quickly, is what I’ve been told.”

Ms D’Ath implored any Queenslander with a history of anaphylactic reactions or allergies to declare it and talk to their doctors about it.

Click PLAY below to hear more