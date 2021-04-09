4BC
Health Minister insists vaccine rollout to push on despite AstraZeneca concerns

32 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Health Minister insists vaccine rollout to push on despite AstraZeneca concerns

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says he’s received assurances 20 million Pfizer vaccines will be delivered to Australia this year.

Australian health authorities have recommended people under the age of 50 get the Pfizer jab instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine are set to increase each month.

“They’ve been very reliable.

“I’ve spoken a number of times in the last 48 hours with the head of Pfizer Australia and she has reaffirmed their guidance that they will deliver the full 20 million during the course of this year.

“There are increased Pfizer doses at the very time that we’ll be moving to [vaccinate] the under 50s.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

AustraliaHealthNews
