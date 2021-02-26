4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health Minister guarantees ‘everybody on..

Health Minister guarantees ‘everybody on notice’ after rocky start to rollout

36 mins ago
Ray Hadley
aged carecovid-19 vaccine
Article image for Health Minister guarantees ‘everybody on notice’ after rocky start to rollout

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has assured the government is taking strong action to resolve major issues in the Pfizer vaccine rollout to residential aged care facilities. 

Nine News Political Reporter Chris O’Keefe reported yesterday vaccination rollouts at a number of aged care facilities were cancelled at late notice.

“I’m glad Chris O’Keefe ran it,” Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley. “It’s put everybody on notice.”

Mr Hunt said the cancellations and rescheduling of vaccinations across aged care facilities was linked to the same operator that contracted an untrained medical practitioner to administer vaccines.

“Exactly the same company, exactly the same people, once they were put under intense scrutiny about their safety protocols, they decided to scale back and slow down.

“Unfortunately they notified people by email at 10.45 at night.”

Mr Hunt said the government has taken “strong action” against the company, including hiring a former Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer of Australia and standing up an additional provider for residential aged care facilities.

The CEO of the initial operator has been stood aside and additional senior management put in place.

The changes are expected to slow progress of the rollout, which, as of yesterday, has completed vaccination of more than 90 aged care facilities.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873