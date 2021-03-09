Health Minister Greg Hunt taken to hospital
Greg Hunt is in hospital.
The federal health minister has a “suspected infection” and is being kept overnight for observation.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
His office said his condition is “not considered to be related” to his recent COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr Hunt is now the third federal cabinet minister taking sick leave, with Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter also currently absent from their roles due to illness.
