Health Minister Greg Hunt taken to hospital

5 hours ago
National Nine News
Article image for Health Minister Greg Hunt taken to hospital

Greg Hunt is in hospital.

The federal health minister has a “suspected infection” and is being kept overnight for observation.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

His office said his condition is “not considered to be related” to his recent COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr Hunt is now the third federal cabinet minister taking sick leave, with Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter also currently absent from their roles due to illness.

(Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

National Nine News
News
