4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Health Minister appeals to the..

Health Minister appeals to the QLD Premier’s humanity

2 hours ago
Neil Breen

The QLD Premier’s humanity has been questioned recently for denying people with serious medical needs to cross the Queensland Border.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that common sense is needed and common humanity when it comes to medical works, and patients with critical needs.

“They need to be able to access the care as close to them as possible.”

Mr Hunt said it would be horrendous if someone were to lose a family member as a result of denial of care for people in need.

“Please don’t turn your back on the needs of Australians whether they are older or younger simply on the basis of where a border line is drawn.”

Click PLAY below for the full interview. 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873