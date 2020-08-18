Health Minister appeals to the QLD Premier’s humanity

The QLD Premier’s humanity has been questioned recently for denying people with serious medical needs to cross the Queensland Border.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that common sense is needed and common humanity when it comes to medical works, and patients with critical needs.

“They need to be able to access the care as close to them as possible.”

Mr Hunt said it would be horrendous if someone were to lose a family member as a result of denial of care for people in need.

“Please don’t turn your back on the needs of Australians whether they are older or younger simply on the basis of where a border line is drawn.”

