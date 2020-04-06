Health care workers fighting COVID-19 compensation clause

Health care workers are calling for workers’ compensation laws to be changed so that if they test positive to coronavirus they don’t have to prove it was contracted at work.

Greens MP David Shoebridge is seeking an amendment to workers’ compensation laws to see essential workers exempt from proving where they were infected with COVID-19.

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association General Secretary Brett Holmes tells Deborah Knight the current law makes no sense.

“Health workers should not be put through the wringer trying to prove that they were infected with COVID-19 at work.

“The balance of probabilities says it will be work where they are infected.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty