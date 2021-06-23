Health authorities yet to confirm new COVID-19 case in Queensland

A second person from a restaurant linked to Brisbane’s south-west tested has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

It’s yet to be confirmed by health authorities.

The case attended the Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre at Ellen Grove on Saturday night, the same time as a COVID-19 infected international flight attendant.

BREAKING: One new positive case already identified in QLD. The President of the Portuguese Family Centre has told me, he tested positive last night after developing symptoms late yesterday. The 62yo says he has aches & pains, and is in hospital. More @TheTodayShow @9NewsAUS. — Reece D’Alessandro (@R_DAlessandro9) June 23, 2021

Authorities are expected to confirm details this morning.

More to come.