Health authorities yet to confirm new COVID-19 case in Queensland

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19
A second person from a restaurant linked to Brisbane’s south-west tested has reportedly tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

It’s yet to be confirmed by health authorities.

The case attended the Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre at Ellen Grove on Saturday night, the same time as a COVID-19 infected international flight attendant.

Today Show reporter Reece D’Alessandro crossed to Neil Breen with the latest.

Press PLAY below to hear the report

Authorities are expected to confirm details this morning.

More to come.

 

Neil Breen
HealthQLD
