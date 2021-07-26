4BC
Health authorities working to establish how new case became infected

5 hours ago
Health authorities are trying to figure out how a Gold Coast man became infected with COVID-19. 

The man in his 40s tested positive to COVID-19 after spending 14 days in hotel quarantine after returning from China and was fully vaccinated.

His immediate household members are in quarantine and have so far tested negative.

Meanwhile, authorities have updated the list of exposure sites linked to recent cases.

It includes the beauty department at Kmart Helensvale, Goodstart Early Learning Parkwood, as well as new advice on a number of sites.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath urged Queenslanders to regularly check the list of exposure sites.

“So I encourage anyone who either lives or has travelled around the Brisbane or Gold Coast in the past couple of weeks to be regularly checking the Queensland COVID websites.”

FOR THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITE, CLICK HERE

 

 

