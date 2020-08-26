‘Head-scratching’ punishment for patient who attacked NSW nurse
A patient who assaulted a front line worker has been granted a community corrections order, despite being on bail when committing the offence.
A Coffs Harbour nurse was severely assaulted by the patient in June.
The 19-year-old woman was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and handed a community corrections order.
Ray Hadley has detailed the 19-year-old’s history.
“How in the hell did she get let off with this community corrections order?”
Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full