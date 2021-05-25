4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘He would’ve died happy’:..

‘He would’ve died happy’: Daughter’s heartbreaking dilemma sparks legal fight

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
aged careageingVoluntary euthanasia
Article image for ‘He would’ve died happy’: Daughter’s heartbreaking dilemma sparks legal fight

The “heartbreaking” dilemma of caring for ageing parents have been heard in a powerful interview on Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

71-year-old Beverly Baker, a guest on tonight’s episode of Insight on SBS, considers herself as capable as her 24-year-old self.

Despite that, she told Deborah Knight, she’s fighting hard to introduce voluntary euthanasia laws to save herself, and her family, from the suffering her father experienced in a nursing home.

“I do not want [my daughters] to go through that trauma ever again.

“If he had had his way … he would’ve died happy.”

Instead, “He was left sitting in nappies, and for a man like my father, who was fiercely independent … that would’ve been the most humiliating and mortifying thing.

“I’m not doing that to my kids, and I’m certainly not subjecting myself to what the Royal Commission is coming out with.”

Press PLAY below to hear Beverly’s story

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873