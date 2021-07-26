‘He will be missed’: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck calls time on NRL career to head home

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will head home to New Zealand, after calling time on his NRL career.

He decided to head back before the end of the season after the New Zealand Governmnt announced a pause on the trans-Tasman bubble, giving residents a week to head home.

“He will be missed, normally when the Warriors make a break it’s Roger who has started it,” Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin said on Wide World of Sports.

“He’s got that brilliant side step off both feet which is virtually a 90 degree side step, he can go anywhere with it.

“And then he’s got the speed to go with it, he glides across the field beautifully.”

He’s been signed by the Auckland Blues.

Fatty said he will “kill it in union”.

“I have seen him beat some of the greatest defenders that we’ve seen in rugby league, so in a game where they can’t tackle, he will blitz it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the discussion

Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images