‘He should be suspended indefinitely’: Ray Hadley slams AFL player for breaking COVID-19 rules

Ray Hadley has slammed the actions of Essendon player Conor McKenna after his disregard for COVID-19 restrictions put the AFL season in jeopardy.

The Bombers defender is facing severe reprimand and an extended suspension after it was revealed he breached the AFL’s COVID-19 protocols before contracting the virus.

Ray Hadley was infuriated that McKenna held such little regard for the restrictions saying, “he broke just about every AFL rule they put in place in relation to isolation”.

“He went to a home inspection with his partner – that was barred!

“He visited friends – that was barred!

“So, to my way of thinking this McKenna typifies the attitude of many Victorians; the rules don’t apply to me, hence we have what we have now!’

“As a result of McKenna’s actions… the AFL season is on tenterhooks… six of his teammates can’t play, Essendon’s a basket case in the AFL.

“He should be suspended indefinitely for an act of stupidity that could cost the AFL hundreds of millions of dollars, let alone the players!”

