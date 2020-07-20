‘He should be in jail!’: Ray Hadley reveals alleged negligence linked to COVID-19 cluster

Ray Hadley has revealed a man with ties to a Thai restaurant in Sydney’s west at the centre of a coronavirus cluster has allegedly defied health instructions.

NSW Health has urged anyone who attended the Thai Rock restaurant at Stockland Mall, Wetherill Park, on July 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 to self-isolate immediately after cases were linked to the venue.

Police have received reports from members of the public that the owner’s brother didn’t self-isolate and continued to work at a nearby hardware store.

“That bloke should be in jail in my opinion. If that’s what he did, he should be in jail,” Ray Hadley said.

“That’s just absolute criminality in the middle of a pandemic!”

Police are investigating and the man did not attend work this morning.

